Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 1.3%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 2,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
