Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 1.3%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 2,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,164,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.