Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap One traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 37722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Snap One alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap One

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,423 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $54,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,759,989 shares in the company, valued at $17,705,489.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,892 shares of company stock worth $79,443. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $274.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Snap One

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.