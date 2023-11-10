SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.08.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.