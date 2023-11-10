SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.08.
SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
