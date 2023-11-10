Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.58. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 85,719 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOHO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.