SoundThinking, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSTI. TheStreet cut SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital upgraded SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $18.74 on Thursday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $39.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.29.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1,154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

