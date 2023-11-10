Spencer S. Lee Sells 1,217 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Trading Down 0.5 %

CHE stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $481.99 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.56.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemed by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.