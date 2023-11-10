Spencer S. Lee Sells 1,217 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chemed Trading Down 0.5 %
CHE stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $481.99 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.56.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemed by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
