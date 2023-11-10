Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Financial Analysis

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $6.08 million 1.92 -$192.80 million ($15.29) -0.06 loanDepot $746.12 million 0.60 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -1.52

Profitability

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sphere 3D and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,293.00% -228.58% -132.62% loanDepot -17.51% -28.09% -3.78%

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sphere 3D and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 0 6 0 0 2.00

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

loanDepot beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

