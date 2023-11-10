Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $40.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $147,937.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $147,937.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,025,247.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,490,410 shares in the company, valued at $139,517,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,990,915 shares of company stock valued at $167,214,982. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after buying an additional 419,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 438.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

