StockNews.com Downgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Hold

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:MYE opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 80.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

