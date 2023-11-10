Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Summit Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $38,044,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 50.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,646,000 after acquiring an additional 882,720 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.