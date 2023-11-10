Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.08.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Shares of SUM opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
