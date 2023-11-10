SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SunPower Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. SunPower has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

