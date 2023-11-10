Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.62 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

