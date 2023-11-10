Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:SG opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 96,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,706,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,994 in the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

