Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.00

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.80). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.81), with a volume of 638,369 shares.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £172.96 million, a PE ratio of 470.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,750.65). 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

