Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $28.28 on Friday. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

