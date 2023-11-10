Tarang Amin Sells 11,760 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 24th, Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

