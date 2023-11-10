TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,224,990 shares of company stock worth $117,096,617 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SNX opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.34. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.