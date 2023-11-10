Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. Ternium has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2,454.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 590.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348,732 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 231,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

