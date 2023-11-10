TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$159.64.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB raised their price objective on TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$3,560,000.00. 11.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$151.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.56. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$133.52 and a 12 month high of C$188.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

