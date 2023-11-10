The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $35.78 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

