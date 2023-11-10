The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 55.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Mosaic stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

