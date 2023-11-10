Tim Truels Hansen Sells 25,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.1 %
LPG stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 60.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
