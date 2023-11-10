TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $103.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,709,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.