TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $103.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,709,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

