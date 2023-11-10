Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 28.31% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

