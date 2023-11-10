Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Stephens increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $9,288,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

