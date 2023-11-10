Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $90.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

