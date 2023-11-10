Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $195.08 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

