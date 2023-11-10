Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as low as C$2.98. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 1,329 shares trading hands.
Tree Island Steel Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19.
Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tree Island Steel
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.