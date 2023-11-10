Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as low as C$2.98. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 1,329 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

