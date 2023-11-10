Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 2.4%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

