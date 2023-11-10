Tritax EuroBox Euro (LON:BOXE) Trading Up 2.2%

Tritax EuroBox Euro (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Approximately 1,030,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 276,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Tritax EuroBox Euro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Tritax EuroBox Euro Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

