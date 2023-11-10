Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

