Truist Financial Corp Acquires 635 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PJT Partners by 85.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.73.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

