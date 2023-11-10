Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 263.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 124.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,462 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTU. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

