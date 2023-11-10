Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.