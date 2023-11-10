Truist Financial Corp Has $553,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

