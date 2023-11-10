Truist Financial Corp Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STVN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth $477,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STVN opened at €27.58 ($29.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.03).

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.