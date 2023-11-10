Truist Financial Corp Invests $531,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 912,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 736,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 677,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.