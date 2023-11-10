Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $29.95 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $30.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

