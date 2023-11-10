Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medpace by 5,285.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,854 shares of company stock valued at $85,834,853. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Medpace Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $269.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

