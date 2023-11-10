Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.