Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.39. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

