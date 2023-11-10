Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,469 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period.

BLMN opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

