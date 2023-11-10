Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,890 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

