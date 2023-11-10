Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

