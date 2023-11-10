Truist Financial Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $58.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Shares of UBER opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

