Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $64.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

UBER stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,148,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,362,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

