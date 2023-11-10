Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 3.1%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 5,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Urbanfund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$49.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.55.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 31.96%.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

