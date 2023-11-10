Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $28,477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 74.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 978,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.