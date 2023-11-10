Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 307.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.78.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

