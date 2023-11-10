Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.81. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 6,081,959 shares.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 18.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $679.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.